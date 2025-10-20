Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell's seat feels like it's forever hot, but it hasn't resulted in his firing. Even after the Seminoles dropped their fourth game in a row last Saturday in a 20-13 loss on the road against the Stanford Cardinal, Norvell's office in Tallahassee remains intact.

Despite the clamor from fans for Florida State to let go of Norvell, the school's athletic director, Michael Alford, seemed to drop a hint that the school is willing to ride it out with Norvell until at least the end of the 2025 college football season.

While acknowledging the “deep disappointment” over the Seminoles' underperformance on the field, Alford said that in a statement (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN) that a “comprehensive assessment” of the program will be done at the conclusion of the season.

Moreover, Alford stated that Florida State is “fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks.”

Florida State football opened the season making a loud noise, as the unranked ‘Noles took down the then-No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee before cruising to two easy wins against overmatched non-conference opponents. It's gone downhill from there for the Seminoles, as they have not won since.

While none of their losses have been blowouts, the frustration that’s been brewing throughout most of Mike Norvell’s tenure has made each defeat feel like a fireable offense in the eyes of many Florida State fans.

That includes the defeat at the hands of the Cardinal over the weekend, where the Seminoles' comeback bid was foiled after getting stopped at the goal line in the game's final play.

Norvell has been the Seminoles' head coach since the 2020 season, but since then, the school has made only two bowl game appearances.

And after winning 13 games in 2023, Florida State won only two games in 2024.

Perhaps one major factor holding Florida State back from parting ways with Norvell is the huge money the school will owe him in case of a split. The Seminoles will have to pay Norvell $52.9 million in a contract buyout if they decide to fire him after the Stanford game, per a report by Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat.

The 3-4 Seminoles have five more games left on their 2025 schedule, beginning with a meeting this coming Friday at home against the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons.