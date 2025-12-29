The 2025 Auburn football season will be defined by the fact that they had a lot of talent on offense, but could do little on that side of the ball. The Tigers parted ways with Hugh Freeze and are undergoing a massive makeover after hiring Alex Golesh. Since Freeze is gone and the Tigers are starting over with Golesh, Coleman decided to enter the transfer portal and immediately became a massive target.

On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, reported that the two schools to watch for Coleman off the bat are Texas and Texas A&M. Both schools offer Coleman a massive chance to get a lot of money. Still, they also have returning quarterbacks in Arch Manning and Marcel Reed, which is also supposedly a significant factor in his decision.

Nakos said, “Texas and Texas A&M are two clear early schools to watch for Coleman, sources have told On3. Both have returning starting quarterbacks, giving Coleman proven passers to work with. Sources have told On3 that the wide receiver is evaluating whether to land somewhere with a proven starting quarterback.”

Coleman has so much potential out of the portal. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Alabama native is a former five-star recruit, and based on where he goes in the portal, could unlock his potential.

Despite the offensive struggles, Coleman still led the Tigers in receiving yards this season with 708 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. He also caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs as a true freshman in 2024.

It is also worth noting that Coleman was initially committed to Texas A&M out of high school, then flipped to Auburn and stayed home in Alabama. So the fact that the Aggies are interested in his services out of the transfer portal should not be surprising.

If it came down to the Aggies or the Longhorns, the Longhorns offer Coleman a quarterback who has proven he can throw the ball more consistently with Arch Manning. Marcel Reed struggled as the 2025 season went on, while Manning started slow and got better as the season went on. Coleman and Manning would also get NFL scouts salivating over their potential.