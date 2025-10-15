Florida is coming off another loss, falling to Texas A&M 34-17 to move to 2-4 on the season. Head coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat all season. After the latest loss, it seems his firing will be imminent. AD Scott Stricklin met with team boosters to discuss the potential termination.

“Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin met with a handful of influential boosters Tuesday, and was told continuing financial support depends on new direction within the football program, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.” This is according to reporting by Matt Hayes of USA TODAY.

Speculation about the job status of Napier has been ongoing. Rumors swirled during the 2024 season that Napier could be fired. This led the coach to shut down those rumors. Stricklin had to fend off the boosters after the 2024 season as well. He convinced them to use the money that would have gone towards a buy-out towards NIL.

The boosters agreed, and multiple talented players were brought including the Gators flipping 5-star receiver Dallas Wilson. The influx of talent has not made a difference. Florida is just 2-4, with one of the wins being over FCS Long Island. They did upset Texas in a move that may have saved Napier's job earlier this season.

If Napier is fired, Florida will owe their coach $21 million, with half of that total to be paid within 30 days of the termination. The rest will be paid in four installments over the next four years. While $21 million is a lot to pay a coach to not coach, the boosters have signaled to Stricklin they are willing to pay the bill.

Stricklin has declined to comment on the potential of Napier being fired. The Gators host Mississippi State on Saturday, and a loss could lead the coach to the unemployment line.