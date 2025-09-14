Emotions ran high long before the first snap of LSU vs. Florida on Saturday night. During warmups at Tiger Stadium, the two sides got into a pair of scuffles, leaving fans and officials on edge ahead of the game.

Players from both teams crowded the field near midfield during the first encounter, trading words. It wasn’t clear what started it. LSU’s former Florida edge rusher, Jack Pyburn, now in purple and gold, found himself in the middle. Reports say he stepped in trying to calm things. SportsCenter posted the clip on X, formerly Twitter.

LSU-Florida gettin' chippy pregame

The second flare-up came near LSU’s end zone after Florida ran a lap around the field. Some LSU players took issue with the lap, and tempers flared again. An official threw a flag, likely for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This rivalry already stirs up a lot. Florida snapped a 5-game losing streak to LSU last season. But this offseason added fuel, besides Pyburn transferring from Florida to LSU, as well as cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson also made headlines.

The familiarity between players likely added tension. Both teams had reasons to be fired up. LSU, ranked No. 3, wants to defend home field. Florida, reeling after a loss to USF last week, needs a win to stay competitive in the SEC.

There was no serious physical brawl that erupted, only pushing and shoving. No players were carried off, and no one got hurt. But the scuffles drew attention. Fans and media saw indiscipline, posturing, and moments that could’ve snowballed.

Video clips show both sideline groups rushing toward the scene in both incidents. Jack Pyburn especially stood out. As a former Gator facing his old team, his presence in the melee, trying to keep things from boiling over, made headlines.

Both teams will need to channel that heat. LSU can’t let pregame tension distract, especially under the bright lights of Death Valley. Florida must reset quickly from its recent stumble. A rivalry game like this often comes down to poise under pressure.

LSU is looking to go 3-0 this season under Brian Kelly, and if they have to make good on Lee Corso's prediction, they can't let moments like these take them out of crucial games.