Coming into the 2025 season, the hopes were high for the Florida football team. Head coach Billy Napier's job had likely been saved by an excellent run of games to close the 2024 season. Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway was expected to lead the Florida football program back to its previous glory. The Gators were also ranked 15th in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

However, a stunning 18-16 upset loss to South Florida at home rocked the Florida football faithful. Numerous penalties and boneheaded decisions doomed the Gators to their first loss of the season. Many expected South Florida to put up a fight. Few expected them to win. If the Florida football program couldn't beat an in-state AAC rival, what would their remaining schedule bring?

To open SEC play, the Florida football team travelled to Death Valley to take on the number three-ranked LSU. While the Gators have won in Baton Rouge before, it was clear that the USF loss had shaken them. Despite more penalties in the first half, the Florida football program was only down 13-10 at the half. Yet, the second half told a completely different story. The Gators' defense continued to do its job, but it was Lagway, Napier, and the offense that let Florida down. The sophomore's three second-half interceptions effectively ended UF's chances at an upset. What else did Lagway do to damage the Gators' cause on Saturday?

Florida football signal caller DJ Lagway's regression has stunned fans

Lagway's three second-half picks essentially halted any progress that the Florida football team had made multiple times. Furthermore, the sophomore threw two more interceptions in the first half, including a turnover that led to LSU taking a 13-10 lead into the half. The former five-star signal caller did toss a gorgeous touchdown pass in the first half, but he threw the ball 49 times on the night.

As talented as Lagway is, there is almost no reason why he had so many passing attempts. The Florida football program has a host of talented running backs, including Jaden Baugh. The offense needed more balance, not more reliance on Lagway. After a good performance in the season-opening tune-up, a 55-0 win over Long Island, Lagway has seriously regressed over the last couple of weeks. An offseason lost mostly to injury recovery has clearly harmed his development more than previously thought. Furthermore, Napier once again failed to give his quarterback a chance at success. How much longer will the embattled coach remain in charge in Gainesville?

How much longer will Billy Napier lead the Florida football program?

Last season's exciting closing stretch had many Florida football fans believing in Napier's vision. The former Louisiana head coach was coming off his best season in the Swamp, an 8-5 mark that included four wins in a row to finish the campaign. Lagway had energized the program, showcasing why he was so highly regarded coming out of high school. The expectations for year four of the Napier era were the highest they had been in Gainesville in quite some time.

Yet, the Florida football program feels like the team from the first half of the 2024 season. Sloppy, inconsistent, undisciplined…. these are all adjectives that you'd expect to hear from the first, maybe second, year of a tenure. However, Napier is in his fourth season. All of these issues should have been ironed out. Instead, the Florida football team has been outplayed in each of its last two losses.

The offense in particular has been abysmal. Napier has insisted that he will remain the play caller moving forward. Would delegating those duties to current offensive coordinator Russ Callaway help ease the pressure? If something isn't done soon, then it won't matter how big Napier's buyout is. The Gators will find a way to oust him if things continue to get worse.

Knijeah Harris hurts the Florida football team with a terrible penalty

Holding a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, the Florida football program was deep in its own territory. While Lagway had thrown an early interception, it felt like the signal caller was starting to settle in. On 3rd and 3, Lagway connected with Baugh on an 87-yard pitch and catch touchdown pass, handing the Gators a 9-0 lead. The crowd in Death Valley was stunned.

However, a holding call on veteran offensive lineman Knijeah Harris negated the long touchdown. In an instant, the LSU home crowd found its voice again. Meanwhile, the momentum that the Florida football team was starting to build was sucked out of them. Although Lagway led the offense on another scoring drive in the second half, it felt in that moment that the Gators were starting to lose hope. Although Harris is a respected locker room voice, it was yet another costly penalty. While many of his teammates also made mistakes throughout the matchup, the infraction that Harris committed was the one that could have broken his team's back.