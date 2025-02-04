The Florida football team landed yet another impressive commitment for its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday as four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny flipped his commitment from Tennessee. Konanbanny had been committed to the Volunteers since August, but he has decided to change things up right before National Signing Day. At the last second, the Gators added another elite prospect to their already impressive 2025 class.

“BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Onis Konanbanny has Flipped his Commitment from Tennessee to Florida, he tells me for

@on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 180 CB from London, UK had been Committed to the Vols since August.”

Onis Konanbanny is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #36 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #35 cornerback and the #8 player in the state of South Carolina. Konanbanny is originally from London but he moved to the United States in 2022. He now attends Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Big-framed defensive back that has some of the tools required to shade the perimeter, but could also settle in as a safety at the next level,” Konanbanny's scouting report reads. “Has a unique background as he was born in Europe and played soccer throughout his youth before making his way across the pond in 2022. Size has not been third-party verified, but in-person evaluations suggest that he’s over six feet and thick through the core. Displays explosive tendencies in the lower half while getting snaps on both defense and offense. Comfortable in press-man and will use his hands to redirect assignments.”

Like every high school recruit, Konanbanny has some areas in particular that he needs to work on. Still, he has the potential to be an impact player in college.

“Can anticipate and jump routes, but needs to keep improving technique and his transitions,” the scouting report continues. “Highlight reel shows a player that isn’t afraid to pop someone, but game tape suggests he could improve as an open field tackler. Has developed some ball skills while doubling as a wide receiver, but needs to get better at locating the football in coverage. Overall, should be viewed as a green international cornerback with multi-year Power Four starter upside that must keep progressing as he will see a serious uptick in competition on Saturdays. Older for the class, but owns a promising multi-year profile and is still new to the game.”

This Florida football recruiting class is one of the best in the nation as it is currently ranked #7. The Gators are going out with a bang by ending the cycle with a flip from one of their rivals.