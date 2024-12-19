The Oregon football program lost a 5-star wide receiver to the Florida Gators on Thursday, according to Zach Abolverdi of On3 Sports. Dallas Wilson will join the swamp, along with freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and head coach Billy Napier. Even with an underwhelming season, Florida had some quality wins.

They defeated LSU and eliminated their chances at the SEC Championship. Not to mention, their College Football Playoff hopes were wiped away. Wilson visited the Gators at that game and said the visit gave the Gators a boost. Before leaving Gainesville that night, Wilson had a long talk with Gators coach Napier after he upset the Tigers.

“We had a great conversation,” Wilson said. “It was a 20-minute conversation we had. He was just telling me how bad he needs me, how I’d be a good fit for Florida, how I’d fit in the passing game, and how I’m a good run-blocking receiver, big, physical, electric.”

Why did Oregon football lose Dallas Wilson to Florida football?

Commitment is an important element. Although the Ducks are the nation's top program, they are a very deep team. There might not be an opportunity for Wilson to shine. On the flip side, Florida has an open receiver room and a young quarterback. Dillon Gabriel is set to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft after this season. Although Oregon football has landed prospects through the portal, this is a significant loss.

For the Gators, Lagway is entering his sophomore season and is committed to the program. Not to mention, a year of resiliency did more than enough for Wilson. The potential one-two punch at quarterback and receiver could reignite the swamp's winning ways.

Regardless, the SEC is a different animal. Going from Dan Lanning to Napier is an offensive adjustment. If the opportunity presents itself, then it's worth the taking. Wilson can make an immediate impact with his skill, size, and speed. The No. 2 receiver in the country will have an opportunity to present why he's at the top of his class with Florida.