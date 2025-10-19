Billy Napier and the Florida Gators can breathe easy after Michai Boireau made a game-winning interception in the team's 23-21 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Going into the game, Florida had a 2-4 record. This disappointing start to the 2025 season has called into question Napier's job as head coach of the squad, making this game important to that situation.

The matchup went down to the wire as Florida led in the final minutes. Mississippi State had possession of the ball as they tried to set up a game-winning drive. However, Boireau came through for the Gators as he intercepted the pass to secure the home victory.

BIG MAN MICHAI BOIREAU WITH THE GAME-WINNING PICK!!! Napier’s job is yet again saved!!! 2-1 in SEC play, GO GATA!!!🐊🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/ak0DwptqlH — Brandon (@BranH2001) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Michai Boireau, Florida played against Mississippi State

It was a big win for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators to get in SEC play over Mississippi State. Even though Napier remains on the hot seat, Florida needs all the momentum they can get to create a winning rhythm.

The Gators had a solid first half as they led 13-7. Even as the Bulldogs tried to fight back down the stretch in the fourth quarter, the hosts made the right plays to keep them at bay.

DJ Lagway struggled at points throughout the game but found ways to get his teammates involved. He completed 20 passes out of 34 attempts for 280 yards despite throwing two interceptions.

Jaden Baugh was the Gators' offensive star of the day. He had 23 of the team's 34 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown while making two catches for 21 yards. KD Daniels followed with four rushes for 15 yards and a score. As for the receiving corps, Vernell Brown III stood out with five receptions for 95 yards.

The Gators will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.