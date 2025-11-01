Florida football walked into the Georgia rivalry contest without Billy Napier for the first time since 2020. Dallas Wilson ended up exiting the game on Saturday with a CFB injury.

The talented wide receiver left momentarily with a devastating foot injury. He later got spotted with a medical boot.

Dallas Wilson just walked into the locker room after limping off the field with a minute remaining in the first half.

But he also endured the injury following this targeting call on Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden.

KJ Bolden has been ejected for targeting after this play on #Gators WR Dallas Wilson.

The Gators entered the game hearing Lane Kiffin chatter, as the Ole Miss head coach has risen as the top contender for the Gators opening. Napier surprisingly got fired despite avoiding the loss to Mississippi State. But now the Gators are dealing with a thinner wide receiver room post Napier and amid Wilson's injury.

Florida's Dallas Wilson enduring rough CFB career?

Wilson grabbed an insane touchdown not long ago against Texas — also one of Napier's last major wins. Florida took down the final top 25 team Napier ever claimed victory against in Gainesville.

The freshman, however, has delivered limited moments for the Gators.

That Texas game witnessed his first 100-yard game in delivering 111. But he's caught a combined five games in the other contests against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. And both defenses bottled him to under 37 receiving yards.

Wilson's departure leaves the WR room even more depleted with Vernell Brown III already out (shoulder issue) and Aidan Mizell dealing with an ailment.

Eugene Wilson III stepped into the top wideout role on Saturday: Catching nine passes for 121 yards and one touchdown before the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Florida still led 20-17 against the No. 5 team in the land.