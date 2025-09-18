The Florida football program has gotten off to a rough start to the 2025 college football season, currently sitting at 1-2 following last week's road loss to the LSU Tigers. While the Florida defense played well in that contest, the offense struggled, with quarterback DJ Lagway throwing an astounding five interceptions in the loss.

Still, even as the fanbase calls for head coach Billy Napier's job, not everyone is so pessimistic about the state of the Florida football program, including former legendary quarterback Tim Tebow, who recently took to the Rich Eisen Show to share his thoughts.

“People won’t fully understand this but there’s a lot to actually be encouraged about if you watch the all 22 and the coaches tape,” said Tebow. “You go to Death Valley at night against one of the top teams in the country and for a lot of areas you match them stride for stride and in some areas, you outperform them. But you’re just not going to win with five turnovers. I don’t care what level.”

Indeed, the Gators did several things well in that game, especially on defense, but were ultimately undone by the turnover issues.

A rough start for Florida football

Heading into this season, many projected the Florida football team to be a sleeper pick to make some noise in the SEC, especially with DJ Lagway looking to build off of his impressive close to last season.

However, three games in and the Gators' program is already in a full-on panic, with the team having lost at home to unranked South Florida and calls growing louder for the program to pull the plug on the Billy Napier experiment.

While there is still obviously time to turn things around, Lagway has gotten off to an especially disappointing start to this season, considering that many had projected him to be a Heisman Trophy contender and one of the best quarterbacks in the country heading into the campaign.

In any case, things don't get any easier from here, as the Gators will next take the field on Saturday evening for a road game against Florida State.