Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has been in the headlines both on and off the field this offseason. Earlier this summer, he restructured his contract to contribute $4.5 million toward the school's ”Vision of Excellence” campaign, a move he said was meant to directly support student-athletes and help raise FSU's standards.

That gesture set the tone for what he expects from his program, and after Saturday's upset win over Alabama, Norvell made sure his players and fans remembered exactly what Florida State football is about.

In front of a rocking crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles stunned No. 8 Alabama with a 31-17 victory that immediately shifted the national narrative. Speaking to reporters after the game, Norvell's message was clear: the win wasn't about Alabama at all, per Brian Schaible of Sporting News.

“It wasn’t about Alabama tonight. It was about us. It was about this team, it was about the players that I get to coach, the work they poured into it,” he said to the media after the game.

Norvell praised his team's resilience after Alabama struck first, crediting the defense for its relentless swarming and naming safety Earl Little as one of the standout performers. He also highlighted the fans for making Doak Campbell a true difference-maker.

“Being back in Doak Campbell full capacity, I mean, we felt it. The marching Chiefs it was rocking tonight. That’s why you do this and why you come to Florida State. It is the people that make the place.”

The upset was not just a big moment for Norvell's current roster, but also a spark for recruiting. According to On3/Rivals, Jonah Winston, the younger brother of Seminoles legend and Heisman winner Jameis Winston, verbally committed to FSU during his visit for the game.

The 2026 wide receiver/defensive back is considered one of the top prospects in Alabama and adds another symbolic win over the Crimson Tide to Seminoles weekend.

For Norvell, though, the bottom line is about building something sustainable. After a rocky 2024 season, the coach made clear he's intent on representing the program the right way.

“Florida State matters to me and I know what this program means to people that I care so much about,” he said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to represent this job the right way and the way it deserves to be represented.”