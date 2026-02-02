The Florida State football program is currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the team. The Seminoles are coming off a frustrating 2025 season in which they crashed and burned down the stretch despite starting the year out with much promise.

Recently, the Seminoles learned that offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn would be retiring, leaving a vacancy at the position moving forward.

On Monday morning, they filled it by promoting co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers Tim Harris to be the offensive coordinator, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

However, later, Nakos clarified that the “Expectation is Mike Norvell will call plays in 2026,” on X, citing a report from Brendan Sonnone of Noles247.

Earlier this offseason, many Florida State football fans were dismayed when they learned that Norvell would be coming back to the program for the 2026 season after two disastrous campaigns in 2024 and 2025. It wasn't that long ago that the Seminoles went undefeated during the 2023 season and won the ACC Championship Game, only to still find themselves snubbed from the playoff in favor of the Alabama Crimson Tide in a move that drew a wrath of rage from the college football world.

However, things have gone downhill in a hurry from there, as the team was blown out in their bowl game that year and suffered through an abysmal 2024 season.

There was hope that things would be different in 2025 after Florida State blew out Alabama in the first game of the season this past year, but the Seminoles quickly fell back down to Earth in the weeks after.

In any case, it remains to be seen whether Norvell will be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat and get the Seminoles back on track as both the head coach and the offensive play caller for the 2026 season.