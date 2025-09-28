The Florida State Seminoles’ playoff push took a major hit Friday night after their stunning 44-38 overtime loss to Virginia. Despite the setback, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit called FSU the most dangerous one-loss team in the country, urging fans not to count them out just yet.

The defeat dropped Florida State 10 spots in the latest AP Top 25, sliding from No. 8 down to No. 18, the steepest fall of the week.

As shown in the updated poll, the Seminoles now sit behind Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, two programs few would have predicted to outrank them heading into Week 5.

The fall reflects both the surprise of the upset and the lingering questions surrounding FSU’s defense.

After throttling Alabama in the opener and scoring 143 points over its next two games, Florida State looked poised for a title run. Instead, they now face an uphill climb in the ACC.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos turned in a mixed performance: 18-of-32 for 254 yards and one touchdown through the air, plus 78 yards and another score on the ground.

But his two interceptions, including one deep in the red zone, loomed large. Running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Ousmane Kromah combined for 137 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Duce Robinson posted a career-best 147 yards with a score.

Defensively, though, the Seminoles repeatedly faltered.

Virginia’s Chandler Morris exploited breakdowns all night, especially in overtime, and the Cavaliers ultimately sealed the win before a frenzied home crowd that stormed the field, triggering a $50,000 fine under ACC policy.

Reactions online painted a bleak picture. One fan wrote, “Best bet is to win out and pray Virginia stays ranked.” Another was more blunt: “Tonight proves FSU is a good but not great team.”

Still, Herbstreit’s belief in Florida State offers some reassurance. He emphasized that the Seminoles’ talent level, especially on offense, keeps them in the conversation — provided they tighten up defensively.

The schedule offers little breathing room. Florida State returns home Oct. 4 to host No. 2 Miami in a rivalry clash that could either reignite their playoff hopes or bury them further.