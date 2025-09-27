The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles suffered heartbreak in Charlottesville, dropping their ACC opener in a 44-38 overtime thriller against Virginia.

The loss stung even more considering the context: FSU had built serious momentum after dismantling Alabama in Week 1 and piling on 143 points across their next two games.

But against Virginia, defensive breakdowns and untimely turnovers proved costly, leaving Seminole fans reeling and the team sitting at 3-1.

Reactions poured in on social media, many acknowledging that Florida State’s playoff path is now far narrower. One fan lamented that their “best bet” is to win out and hope Virginia stays ranked to give the loss more credibility.

Others pointed squarely at the defense, saying, “Offense, I am not worried about. Now defense… we are cooked.” Another frustrated supporter summed it up harshly: “Tonight proves FSU is a good but not great team.”

Still, not everyone is giving up on the Seminoles. On ESPN’s College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit threw his support behind Florida State, calling them the most dangerous one-loss team in the country.

Herbstreit said he still sees the Seminoles as a legitimate contender despite the upset, pointing to their blend of offensive explosiveness and proven wins against top-tier opponents.

For Herbstreit, FSU’s talent level makes them a team nobody will want to face in the second half of the season.

.@KirkHerbstreit is going with Florida State as the most dangerous 1-loss team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jJbcTPEer8 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2025

Statistically, quarterback Tommy Castellanos had a mixed night: 254 passing yards, a touchdown, 78 rushing yards, but also two costly interceptions.

Gavin Sawchuk and Ousmane Kromah kept the ground game respectable, while Duce Robinson torched Virginia’s secondary with 147 yards and a touchdown.

Yet, the Seminoles couldn’t overcome repeated defensive lapses, particularly in overtime, when Chandler Morris and the Cavaliers made every big play they needed.

The loss doesn’t erase Florida State’s playoff hopes, but it raises the stakes considerably. A home date with No. 2 Miami looms on Oct. 4, and that game now carries even greater weight.

Herbstreit’s faith offers reassurance that FSU still controls its destiny—if it can clean up its defense and protect the ball.

Meanwhile, Virginia’s dramatic win came with a $50,000 fine after fans stormed the field, the ACC’s standard penalty under new safety guidelines.

For Cavaliers fans, though, the bill was a small price to pay for their first home upset of a top-10 team in two decades—ironically, also against Florida State.