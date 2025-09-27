The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles suffered heartbreak as they lost 44-38 in overtime to the Virginia Mountaineers on Friday night.

Florida State had incredible momentum after dominating a ranked Alabama squad in the season opener. They later scored 143 points in their next games, showing their talent on the offensive side of the ball. While they maintained that against Virginia, their defense was unable to come through in crucial moments.

Fans came in droves to react to the loss, having sadness towards their team no longer boasting a perfect record. Here are some of their reactions.

“Our best bet at any chance of playoffs is to finish out the season without another loss, and hope and pray Virginia finishes the season ranked so our only loss is from a ranked opponent. But damn fellas, this game is not helping the committee want us in,” one fan said.

“Offense I am not worried about. Now defense…. We are cooked. Obviously we eliminate the crazy pick by Tommy in redzone and then the Sawchuk fumble, but offense came out and put points on the board,” another remarked.

“Tonight proves that FSU is a good but not great team; Tony White is a good but not great DC; and FSU will not make the ACC Championship game nor the playoffs but a 9-3 regular season record is still possible,” one commented.

“We spend $45.9 million more than VA on our football program, and this is the result?!” one replied.

“Picked off the dude 3 times and still gave up 46 points LMFAOOOOOO,” a fan said.

How Florida State played against Virginia

Article Continues Below

It was a tough loss for No. 8 Florida State to take against Virginia, beginning ACC Play with a 0-1 record.

Tommy Castellanos had a tough outing against the Mountaineers' defense. He completed 18 passes out of 32 attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown while making 14 rushes for 78 yards and a score. However, he committed two interceptions in the process.

Gavin Sawchuk had a solid performance leading the run game, making 17 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Ousmane Kromah followed with 12 rushes for 63 yards.

Duce Robinson was the only receiver to create a lot of damage against Virginia's defense. He led the way with nine catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Randy Pittman Jr. caught two passes for 16 yards and a score.

The No. 8 Seminoles will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.