Florida State football is descending after a brilliant start to 2025. In-state rival Miami thwarted off a late rally from the Seminoles 28-22. But the loss is placing FSU on the brink of going unranked.

Fortunately for the ‘Noles, they remain in the top 25. However, they've fallen all the way to No. 25 overall.

Head coach Mike Norvell has watched two conference foes outplay his team. He's also been outcoached by Virginia's Tony Elliott and Miami's Mario Cristobal.

Yet the loss to the Hurricanes has exposed some lingering flaws on the Seminoles' side. Making FSU the most to blame for Saturday's defeat for these reasons.

Tommy Castellanos can only run so much for Florida State

The College Football Transfer Portal addition has become a shot in the arm for FSU. Castellanos has brought a brash style mixed with electric running ability.

But his protection has forced him to run too much. More concerning? He's running around during the early portion of conference play.

Miami generated 42 total pressures per Pro Football Focus. Castellanos fortunately wasn't sacked by highly-touted edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. But Akheem Mesidor and Jakobe Thomas tussled down the dual-threat for sacks.

Something's got to give up front. Florida State allowed two sacks as well against Virginia. The consecutive two-sack outings have arrived after FSU didn't allow a single one during the 3-0 start.

Big-play offense went missing for Florida State

Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was tabbed the x-factor ahead of Florida State-Miami. The past national champion winner ran an offense that confused defenses with pre-snap motions and a high-tempo — designed to deliver explosive plays.

But Chris Nee of 247Sports pointed out this alarming stat involving explosives on the field.

“FSU's offense had 17 plays of at least 10 yards,” Nee wrote in his evaluation.

Granted, Miami entered Doak S. Campbell Stadium allowing just 33 plays of 10 yards or higher — ninth fewest in the nation.

The Seminoles' only touchdowns were under eight yards — both coming in the fourth quarter. Duce Robinson caught the biggest reception but at only 30 yards. Castellanos' biggest run was an 18-yarder.

New Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman bottled one more high-octane offense. Except Malzahn must find new ways to prevent the QB from carrying the constant load.

Turnovers doom Florida State

Back to Hetherman, he masterfully created a plan where even Bain didn't need to produce the most astonishing of numbers.

The fellow edge rushers and defensive line wrecked havoc when Bain was the center of attention. Miami piled five tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the win.

Turnovers became even more costly — as Jakobe Thomas and Bryce Fitzgerald snatched interceptions and Keionte Scott pounced on a fumble for “The U.”

Teams losing the ball that many times lower their chances of winning. FSU is the new proof for football fans for that sentiment.

Moving forward, Florida State must improve ball security, trench play and dip back into its dynamic side on offense to end the losing skid.