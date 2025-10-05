Florida State football had a promising start to the season, with a win over Alabama. Since that victory, the Seminoles are stumbling. Florida State got rocked by Miami (FL) on Saturday night, 28-22, in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell addressed the frustrating defeat after the game.

“To come up short in this one is utterly disappointing in every way,” Norvell said, per the Associated Press. “Our guys battled. We just had too many mistakes.”

Florida State scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, to make it a respectable score. Miami had raced out to a 28-3 lead after three quarters. Miami quarterback Carson Beck threw four touchdown passes, to torch the Florida State secondary.

“He was on fire,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “He made a lot of really, really good plays. His leadership, the way he pours into preparation, into his teammates. Everything about him, it screams winner. We’re glad he’s on our side.”

Florida State fell to 3-2 overall following the loss.

Florida State's Mike Norvell needs a strong season

Florida State had a disastrous 2024 campaign. The Seminoles, who are used to being at the top of the ACC standings, won just two games all season. The pressure was on Norvell this season to come in and immediately turn it around.

It looked after the Alabama game that Florida State had figured it out. Florida State got a massive non conference victory over the Crimson Tide, and sent a message to the ACC.

Things have since changed. Florida State has now lost two ACC games. The Seminoles were upset by Virginia, and then got upended by Miami on Saturday. Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos threw two interceptions in the game.

“They protected the football, they hit some explosive plays. I thought our guys, we fell behind early. There was just some untimely penalties, some mistakes that we made,” Norvell said, per USA Today. “It was just a little too much to overcome there in the end. I thought our guys battled in the fourth quarter. I believed throughout that we would get a spark, that we would start to put it together.”

Florida State next plays Pittsburgh on Saturday, in a game with major ACC implications. Norvell has to avoid a 0-3 start in conference play, or he will find himself back on the hot seat.