Florida State started the season 3-0, including a season-opening win against then-No. 8 Alabama. But in back-to-back weeks, the Seminoles have suffered one-score losses to Virginia and Miami.

Now, Florida State heads into a Week 7 matchup with unranked Pittsburgh, a game that could see them without two key players. Wide receiver Squirrel White and right tackle Micah Pettus are considered doubtful, according to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel.

Pettus would be the bigger loss, leaving questions as to who would start at right tackle if the redshirt senior is out. White, on the other hand, wouldn't be as massive a loss. Among Florida State wideouts, he is fifth on the team in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.

Receivers Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy and Lawayne McCoy are the primary options for Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos. While they're all expected to be active, White may not be the only passing threat to be inactive against the Panthers.

Thamel is also reporting that wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and tight end Randy Pittman are game-time decisions heading into the noon kickoff. Boggs, like White, has been limited on the season, hauling in just five catches for 47 yards.

Pittman, though, is the primary tight end target for Castellanos. Last week, the junior hauled in a career-high seven receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown against Miami. If he's absent, Amaree Williams will likely fill Pittman's role against Pittsburgh.

What to expect in Pittsburgh vs. Florida State?

The Seminoles are currently favored to bounce back at home against the Panthers. But for a team that had College Football Playoff aspirations through three weeks, this game becomes a must-win for Florida State.

Two losses already put the Seminoles' playoff hopes in jeopardy. With Georgia Tech and Miami thriving, Florida State also faces an uphill battle to return to the ACC Championship. A win against Pittsburgh in Week 7 is pivotal to keeping those hopes alive.