Prairie View A&M University announced on Friday the passing of former football player Jackson Bailey, who played for the Panthers in 2023. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Prairie View A&M announced his passing on their social media accounts, saying:

“🕊️ In Loving Memory: Jackson “Jacks” Bailey 🕊️

The PVAMU Athletics family mourns the loss of Jackson Bailey — a beloved teammate, friend, and member of the Panther Football Program and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (Zeta Beta Chapter).

Jackson’s impact ran deep. Known for his bright spirit, sharp football IQ, hidden talent on the piano, and love for wings, family, and Christmas — “Jacks” lived by the words: “God got me.”

He dreamed of making it to the NFL or becoming a physical therapist, and he chose PVAMU to be closer to home — where he’ll always be remembered.

Rest easy, Jacks. Forever a Panther. 💜🐾”

Bailey made a name for himself as a linebacker during his time at Red Oak High School in Texas. As a junior in 2019, he led the Hawks with 60 tackles, including nine for loss and two quarterback hurries, helping Red Oak reach the regional finals of the Texas 5A Division II State Playoffs. He followed that up with another strong senior year, recording 57 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as the Hawks advanced to the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A Division I State Playoffs.

Bailey began his college football journey at Arizona as a three-star recruit out of Red Oak. After redshirting his freshman season in 2021, he transferred to Louisiana-Monroe, where he appeared in nine games during the 2022 season. At ULM, Bailey recorded 14 tackles and one quarterback hurry, continuing to showcase his potential on the field. Bailey then transferred to the Panthers, joining the Prairie View A&M roster in 202,3, although he didn't play in any games that season.