Over the past few years Chad Ochocinco has been a huge ambassador for HBCUs and now his daughter has started an HBCU legacy in their family. Chadé Johnson walked across the stage on last Saturday, deepening her family's ties with black colleges. Ochocinco already hosted a podcast with HBCU alumnus Shannon Sharpe but now his daughter boasts an HBCU education herself.

“Congratulations to my AKA diva @chadekierra on graduating today from Prairie View A&M,” he said in an Instagram post.

While at Prairie View A&M Chadé Johnson was active as a student leader scene on campus, as she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated in 2024. He was in awe of the HBCU experience he witnessed during Prairie View A&M's probate season as well.

“I ain’t never been in no atmosphere like that. I’m an ambassador at FAMU, but I haven’t had the opportunity. Most of the time I’m there it’s at a sporting event, or I’m at a football game. But being inside that auditorium and watching the energy in that atmosphere – I gotta take my glasses off – I ain’t never seen nothing like that. That kind of energy, that kind of passion, that kind of love and support from all the sororities, from all the fraternities for the people that were crossing over, even though you have nothing to do with them. You talk about family? It felt like a family reunion almost, it was that kind of vibe, it was that kind of atmosphere,” Chad Ochocinco said.

He also spoke very highly of Prairie View A&M's homecoming festivities.

“I went to Prairie View’s homecoming. I did the coin toss today. Big thank you to the athletic department and staff and everyone that’s a part of the Prairie View family — alumni, current students and athletes man. Unc — Unbelievable, unbelievable atmosphere. Which is why I’m jealous of you that you had the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be at an HBCU.”

Ochocinco continued, “Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry. I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”