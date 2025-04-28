The Georgia football team came into the 2024 season ranked #1 in the country, and the Bulldogs were favorites to win the national title. They had a good season, but Kirby Smart's team ended up losing two games in the regular season, and they lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Georgia still did win the SEC title, so there were still some things to celebrate, but the Bulldogs want to return to the mountaintop of college football. The college football transfer portal can help them polish and complete their roster before the season.

In today's era, the college football transfer portal is crucial. Unless a team had a phenomenal season and is bringing back all of their starters, there is reason for every squad to go shopping during the offseason. There is a lot of experienced talent in the transfer portal, and it gives any team the opportunity to build something special ahead of the season.

Georgia didn't achieve all of their goals last year, but it's not like it had a bad season. The Bulldogs were one of the best teams in the country, and that should be the case once again this season. However, they did have some issues last year that need to be addressed, and that is where the transfer portal will come in handy.

The Bulldogs have already been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as most of the action goes down during the winter cycle. However, now that spring ball is ending for teams around the country, there is a better sense of what is needed to complete the roster. Georgia, for example, missed out on a few spring defensive targets, but there is still a lot of available talent. Here are some guys that the Bulldogs should be taking a last-minute look at:

Joseph Adedire, EDGE, Texas Tech

One player who could be a good fit for the Georgia football team is Texas Tech transfer Joseph Adedire. Adedire has already has a couple of years of experience at the power four level, and he has improved throughout his career. He racked up 25 total tackles and one sack for the Red Raiders last season. Adedire is an experienced player that has gone up against tough competition, and he has a lot of potential to continue to get better.

Paul Tangelo, EDGE, St. Francis

The top available EDGE in the transfer portal right now is St. Francis EDGE Paul Tangelo. Tangelo has put up some impressive numbers throughout the first two years of his career, and he should only get better as time goes on. Last year, he finished with 34 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble for the Red Flash. One concern with Tangelo is that he hasn't gone up against very difficult competition at St. Francis, so it's hard to know how his game would translate to the power four level.

Kechaun Bennett, DL, Michigan

Kechaun Bennett recently entered the transfer portal after Michigan's spring game, and he could fit in well on the Georgia football team. He didn't get a lot of significant playing time with the Wolverines, but Michigan has had one of the best defensive lines in college football in recent years, so it's not because of a lack of talent. Bennett has a lot of potential, and it was on display during Michigan's spring game a couple of weekends ago. He can be an impact player for a power four team.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason when the portal first opens, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games/playoff games to play. The transfer portal opened up for the first time on December 9th, so it created some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have seen players this past season on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal is open during the spring as well.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.