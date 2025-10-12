The Georgia Bulldogs may have escaped Auburn with a win, but not without controversy, and head coach Kirby Smart made his feelings clear after the game. A disputed goal-line play late in the second quarter left both sidelines bewildered, and even Smart admitted that the lengthy review and unclear explanation from officials were “frustrating.”

The incident came when Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold attempted a sneak from the 1-yard line, appearing to cross into the end zone before losing the ball. Georgia linebackers Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen punched it loose, and defensive back Kyron Jones scooped it up and sprinted the other way for what looked like a 99-yard touchdown return.

However, after a lengthy review, officials ruled Arnold down before the fumble, negating the defensive score and returning possession to Georgia at its own 1-yard line.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Smart expressed confusion over how the call was handled. “Frustrating, but the kids never quit,” Smart said, per Online Athens. “That’s never been more evident than a punch out on the goal line, which we practice all the time… I never got an explanation. All I was told was someone saw a clear recovery, but they said he was down. I still don’t know if he was down.”

The play ended up being a turning point in the game. Georgia’s defense, bolstered by the momentum of the stop, held Auburn scoreless on its next drive and used the energy to mount a 12-play, 88-yard drive to end the half.

Linebackers Wilson and Allen said they both hit the ball simultaneously — “like jumping somebody,” Wilson joked, while Jones insisted he never heard a whistle as he ran it back.

Despite the confusion, Georgia went on to close out a 27-21 victory and improve to 5-1 on the season. The Bulldogs’ defense continues to show flashes of its old dominance, even as Smart navigates injuries on both sides of the ball.

Earlier this week, Smart also shared promising updates on offensive linemen Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene. Both are working their way back from lower-body injuries, and Smart expressed optimism about their availability moving forward. “They’re getting close,” he told 247Sports. “We’ll play whoever gives us the best chance to win.”

With Ole Miss up next in Athens on Oct. 18, Georgia will look to clean up its execution and hope that next time, the officiating doesn’t add to the challenge.