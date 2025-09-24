The Georgia football program is just days away from a highly anticipated matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite all of their success during the 2020s, the Bulldogs have always struggled to take down the Crimson Tide, which continued last year with a road loss in what was a wild game in Tuscaloosa.

Still, Georgia has been dominant against just about every other team in the Kirby Smart era, including the Tennessee Volunteers, as the Bulldogs recently picked up their ninth straight win against Tennessee in overtime.

Recently, head coach Kirby Smart broke down how he is able to stay hungry amid all of the success, which included two straight national titles in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m just one of those people who’s never going to look at what we’ve done. It’s what can we still do,” said Smart, per Chris Low of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Can Georgia leap the Alabama hurdle?

The Georgia football team has beaten Alabama one time since Kirby Smart has been in charge, and that occurred in the 2021-22 national championship game, in which the Crimson Tide were playing without multiple key contributors on offense.

Since then, the Bulldogs have lost to Alabama in both the 2023 SEC Championship as well as last year's regular season game in Tuscaloosa, in which Georgia came back from a four-possession deficit to take the lead, only to see Ryan Williams and the Crimson Tide run away with things in the end.

This time, Georgia has the benefit of playing against Alabama in front of their home fans, something that hasn't happened since the 2015 season (in which Alabama blew the doors off of the Bulldogs on their way to a national championship). Georgia enters this game at 3-0, while Alabama enters at 2-1, having suffered a brutal loss against Florida State to open up their season but looking mightily impressive in the two weeks since.

In any case, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are set to kick things off at 7:30 PM ET from Athens on Saturday evening.