With the Georgia football team facing the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, it will be another game between the two SEC rivals, though it will look different. After the Georgia football team beat Tennessee last weekend, the program is ready to build off it against quarterback Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide, as head coach Kirby Smart points out how impressive the quarterback has been.

The junior quarterback so far this season has thrown for 862 yards, along with nine touchdown passes in what has been an impressive season so far through three games. Smart would go as far as to say that Simpson is “the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football,” according to Marc Weiszer.

“But he's a really good athlete, like, he's a tremendous athlete,” Smart said on Monday. “He played in games last year, and you watch all the snaps he took, and he has 60, 70, 80-yard runs that are, you know, running down the field, out-running good defenses. So he's a talented player. I would say he's probably the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football. His two last outings, I don't know that I've seen an incompletion, like the ball does not hit the ground. He's been accurate, he's been quick with the ball. They're really hard to defend because of their skill.”

Kirby Smart calls Alabama QB Ty Simpson “probably the hottest quarterback now in college football” pic.twitter.com/anHPnS47KE — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) September 22, 2025

Georgia football's Kirby Smart continues on Ty Simpson

As the Georgia football team has its own star quarterback in Gunner Stockton, Smart would still give credit to their upcoming opponent, specifically Simpson. Alabama's season so far has been highlighted by the disappointing opener against unranked Florida State at the time, but even Smart would point out how sloppy that game was due to the weather.

“I didn't realize, you know, the Florida State game, it was messy and sloppy,” Smart said. “The weather was at times, you know, I feel like we were playing a game during that time.”

“In other games he's played, there's been no sloppiness,” Smart continued. “I mean, he's accurate, he's quick with the ball, a good decision maker, and has made some elite throws, so they're clicking right now, offensively, for sure.”

At any rate, with the amount of respect Smart has for Simpson and the Crimson Tide, there's no denying that the Bulldogs will provide as much pressure to knock their opponents off base on Saturday.