Georgia football endured a huge loss ahead of their heavyweight battle against Alabama. This one impacting the offensive side.

Tackle Earnest Greene is the Bulldogs' key CFB injury ahead of Saturday, with Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247 Sports revealing the update.

“Georgia offensive tackle Earnest Greene has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Alabama,” Hill wrote in his Thursday report.

Greene got listed as doubtful earlier on Thursday. He previously dealt with an injury in weeks one and two, head coach Kirby Smart revealed. The tackle also couldn't finish out the game against Tennessee from two weeks ago.

Bo Hughley and Michael Uini took over for Greene in the victory down in Knoxville.

Is Alabama at advantage with Georgia update?

Article Continues Below

The two tackle replacements for the Volunteers game handled their own in the come-from-behind road win. Both helped keep Gunnar Stockton upright and won 44-41 in overtime.

The Crimson Tide brings the nation's 19th ranked defensive unit for Stockton, Smart and company. ‘Bama is only allowing 246.3 yards per game versus opponents. Opposing offense are mustering only 4.51 yards per play facing the Tide.

Last season's battle, though, became an offensive shootout.

Alabama raced to a 21-0 first quarter lead before the Bulldogs took a late 34-33 lead in the fourth quarter. Ryan Williams snatched the soul out of Georgia fans, however, by scoring the final 75-yard touchdown to lead the Alabama win 41-34.

Both Alabama and Georgia are predicted to deliver one more classic on Saturday. Except the Bulldogs will earn a chance to continue Alabama's current road woes under second-year Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Greene is the only major injury on the side of Georgia. Center Malachi Tover and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear are two more scratched for Saturday's huge showdown.