It is an SEC clash in Week 5 as the Alabama Crimson Tide visits the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart is just 1-6 all-time against Alabama. Alabama struggled to start the year, but has improved since. It is a game that could determine SEC title hopes, and these are bold predictions about the game.

Alabama comes into the game sitting at 2-1 on the season. After losing in Week 1 as a favorite to Florida State 31-17, Alabama has since rebounded. The Crimson Tide dismantled ULM 73-0 before defeating Wisconsin at home 38-14. The team is coming off an open week and now faces the toughest test of the young season.

Meanwhile, Georgia is 3-0 on the year. After wins at home over Marshall and Austin Peay, Georgia hit the road to face Tennessee in Week 3. Tennessee took an early lead, holding a 21-7 advantage over Georgia after the first quarter. Georgia would come back to trail 21-17 at the end of the first half. After Georgia took a lead in the second half, Tennessee would score a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter to lead by eight. Georgia tied the game with just 2:32 left to play, but the Vols drove the field. A missed field goal led to overtime. There, Georgia won the game 44-41. Now, Kirby Smart will aim to get his first regular-season win over Alabama.

Jam Miller is a non-factor

The Alabama offense has been solid this year, sitting 12th in the nation in points per game and 22nd in yards per game. Still, the running attack has not been at the same level. While the team is 111th in the nation in rush attempts per game, the Tide is also 87th in rushing yards per game and 65th in rushing yards per attempt.

Part of the issue has been the running back room. Alabama's leading rusher in 2024 was Jalen Milroe, the quarterback, but Ty Simpson is not the same level of runner as Milroe was. Justice Haynes was third on the team in rushing, but has transferred to Michigan. The top running back was Jam Miller. He has been out with an injury, but Miller is expected to return this week.

Miller will be knocking off the rust from missing time, and he was not the most effective back in 2024. He ran 145 times for 668 yards with seven scores. Last season against Georgia, he ran for just eight yards while catching a 16-yard touchdown pass.

The Georgia run defense has been solid. While teams run the ball 32.5 times per game against Georgia, 47th in the nation, players average just 3.1 yards per attempt, and teams average just 101.5 yards per game, both top 25 marks. While it will be great in the long run to have Miller back, he will not make an impact in this game.

Gunner Stockton has a solid day

Article Continues Below

The Georgia offense has been stellar this year. The Bulldogs are 11th in the nation in points per game, 13th in yards per game, and tied as the best team in the nation in the red zone. The pass has been highly successful. Georgia passes on just 40.36 percent of its plays, which is 117th in the nation. Still, the team is 26th in the nation in yards per game and 22nd in yards per pass.

Gunner Stockton is starting to look like a Heisman contender this year. He has completed 63 of 89 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns this year. The quarterback has also run for 124 yards and three scores. Alabama has struggled in recent years against quarterbacks who can run, and while Stockton is not a Tommy Castellanos or Diego Pavia, he can move. He is also coming off his best game of the year. Stockton passed for 304 yards with two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown against Tennessee.

Alabama has yet to face a major passing attack. The defense faces an average of 16.3 pass attempts per game, the fewest in the nation. Still, the defense gives up 6.6 yards per attempt, 49th in the nation. Georgia is going to run the ball to open the pass, and Stockton is going to have a massive day due to that.

Alabama road woes continue

Alabama's only loss of the year in 2025 was on the road to Florida State. In that game, Alabama was a 13.5-point favorite and lost by 14. Alabama lost three times in the first regular season under Kalen DeBoer, all three of them being on the road. Under DeBoer, Alabama is just 2-4 on the road. Since joining the FBS ranks as a coach, DeBoer has lost just 12 games in six seasons during the regular season. Of those 12 games, 10 of them came on the road.

Meanwhile, Georgia has won 33 straight games at home. The last time Georgia fell at home was October 12, 2019, when the team lost in double overtime to South Carolina.

Georgia has dominated at home in recent years, while Alabama has struggled on the road. That is going to continue in this one, as Georgia gets the win on Saturday.