On Saturday, the Georgia football program will look to exorcise some demons when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in college football. Georgia enters the game at 3-0 after their recent thrilling win over the Tennessee Volunteers on the road, while Alabama comes in at 2-1, having won two games against weaker competition after losing against Florida State to open up the year in blowout fashion.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton raised some eyebrows with his impressive performance last Saturday in Knoxville, but recently, the team got a rough injury update that could impact how much time he has to throw in the pocket against the Crimson Tide.

“Georgia starting offensive tackle Earnest Greene III is listed as doubtful for the Alabama game,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene III is indeed an important piece of the offensive line who was unable to finish the game against Tennessee.

Recently, head coach Kirby Smart spoke about both Greene III and fellow offensive lineman Juan Gaston.

“They’re working hard, you know, that’s all they can do right now is put their head down and grind and try to get better, continue to develop and we’ll continue to do that with all those guys,” Smart said.