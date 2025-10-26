Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key is never one to mince words, and after Saturday’s 41-16 victory over the Syracuse Orange, he took the podium to let the world know how impressed he is with quarterback Haynes King.

When asked if he believes King is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, Key made it clear where he stood before asking the media to define what the award meant.

“Legitimate or not legitimate. You either are or you aren’t. I want somebody to look up the definition of what they trophy is.”

A reporter responded, “Most valuable player.”

Key then took the time to express his gratitude for King’s performance before boldly claiming the senior will be one of three Heisman Trophy finalists at the end of the season.

“There it is, right there. Find me somebody who brings more value to the team,” said Key. “He is truly the epitome of what a team is rooted in. He can run, and he can throw. I’m glad he’s on my team. I don’t have a vote for it, and I don’t know anybody who does, but it would be a shame if he’s not in New York [as a finalist]. I think he will be.”

Brent Key on @GeorgiaTechFB QB Haynes King in the Heisman conversation: "I'm glad he's on my team." pic.twitter.com/kg4DYBCbDw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2025

Key may not have a vote for whoever wins the Heisman, but he is not wrong for valuing King’s performance. Through seven games, King has led George Tech to an undefeated 7-0 record, including a win over the 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers earlier in the season.

The senior quarterback is the definition of a dual-threat, throwing for 1,176 yards while rushing for 560 yards and totaling 14 touchdowns this season. King’s 10 rushing touchdowns rank tied for third in all of college football, not just for quarterbacks. Although King is not asked to pass much, just 153 attempts, his 84.7 QBR ranks eighth among quarterbacks.

King does not rank among the top-16 favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM Sports. But if King continues to succeed, he may find himself worthy of the award befitting of his last name.