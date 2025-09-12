Haynes King is set to return for Georgia Tech, and that changes the entire complexion of their high-stakes ACC contest with the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. King, a sixth-year senior and the clear leader of the Yellow Jackets, missed last week’s blowout win with a minor lower-body injury, but all signs point toward him starting against the Tigers.

Pete Nakos of On3 broke the news early, and this announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the Jackets as they look to end a long losing streak to Clemson.

King’s impact on the field is measurable, not just in stats, but in how he elevates the offense’s ceiling and playbook scope. Against Colorado in the season opener, King accounted for 299 total yards and three rushing touchdowns, including a heroic 45-yard touchdown run in the closing moments. When King runs the offense, Tech gains a dual-threat capability that puts real pressure on even elite defenses.

His arm can stretch the field, but it’s his legs that force defenses to account for all 11 on every play. Absent last week, backup Aaron Philo seized the opportunity and even threw for a freshman school-record 373 yards. Yet the difference King brings goes beyond big plays or gaudy numbers.

His ability to manage the tempo, process what he sees pre-snap, and take over as a rusher gives Tech a dynamic identity. Coaches, media analysts, and even ESPN’s FPI see Georgia Tech as a “tough out” for anyone with King under center. In fact, with King and a returning core, the Jackets have been described as an “ACC enigma”, talented enough to shake up the conference race, especially since their schedule avoids Miami, FSU, and SMU.

The narrative grows bigger when factoring in last year’s seven-win push and Tech’s close-call games versus big-name opponents. A win over Clemson could launch Georgia Tech into real ACC contention and keep them in the playoff conversation for weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense remains a stiff challenge, and some skepticism lingers about how many hits King can absorb coming off injury, especially given the physicality he brings to the position.

Saturday’s outcome could shape the rest of the ACC season. With King back, Georgia Tech isn’t just aiming to snap Clemson’s dominance; the Yellow Jackets are out to prove that they are built for more than spoiler status.