Georgia Tech football quarterback Haynes King made an encouraging declaration that will fire fans up. Under head coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets look like they are trending in the right direction. The program is coming off two straight bowl appearances and picked up several surprising wins in the ACC Conference in 2024, including a thrilling upset over Miami.

Now, Georgia Tech football is looking to take that next step and has its experienced quarterback returning. King has had a long road to Atlanta, but is here to stay. When asked whether he considered exploring the transfer portal, Haynes made a recent statement to On3's Pete Nakos that will fire fans up.

“I’m not the one who tries to jump ship and quit, or try to move on to bigger and better things. Thinking the grass is greener somewhere else. This is the ship that I helped build, and I’m part of it. And let’s ride this thing out, see where we can go. Let’s try to build a championship-caliber team, not just this year, but for the years in the future.”

The Yellow Jackets have had an exciting 2025 schedule, with a few nonconference opponents that catch the eye. Georgia Tech football starts the season in Boulder against a Colorado team going through many offseason changes. A few weeks after, Brent Key's team will open ACC play with a home clash against Clemson. The Tigers won the ACC Conference last season and will enter 2025 expecting to build on that accomplishment and make a legitimate run at a national title.

After that, the Yellow Jackets have a conference slate that will avoid preseason ACC contenders like Miami, Louisville, and SMU, before closing the season at home against Georgia. Therefore, this program will have plenty of opportunities to increase its win total in 2025, and it all starts at the quarterback position.

King has found new life in Atlanta after a trying stint with Texas A&M. The Longview, Texas native was a widely hyped up prospect coming out of high school and has developed into a productive dual-threat quarterback with the Yellow Jackets. King finished last season with a completion percentage of 72.9% while rushing for 587 yards and eleven touchdowns. These metrics were good enough to give Georgia Tech's quarterback the 13th-best QBR in the country.

But King will need to put together an All-ACC caliber season for Brent Key's program to be a player in the conference. The stars are aligned, and the schedule gives Georgia Tech football a path to a true breakout year. Key, an alumn of the program, seemingly is ready to take that next step in his fourth season in charge.