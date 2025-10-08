The Houston Cougars might be getting their starting quarterback back just in time. Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 showdown against Oklahoma State, Conner Weigman continues progressing through concussion protocol and could be cleared to play.

Weigman entered the protocol earlier this week after taking a hard hit in the second quarter of last weekend’s 35-11 loss to Texas Tech. Head coach Willie Fritz confirmed to The Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte that his quarterback is “trending in the right direction” but stopped short of guaranteeing his availability. “I just didn’t feel like he could stay in there and play,” Fritz said after the loss.

“(Sunday) he was feeling much, much better than he did on Saturday… We’re going to watch every single day, but everything seems to be trending in the right direction.”

On Wednesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Weigman “appears to be on track to play this weekend at Oklahoma State” after showing positive signs in recovery. The junior quarterback has been limited in practice but is expected to travel with the team as the Cougars aim to bounce back from a tough defeat.

Weigman, a Texas A&M transfer, has thrown for 910 yards and six touchdowns this season, adding another 53 yards on the ground. His transition to Houston has been viewed as a homecoming of sorts; he grew up in Cypress, just outside the city, and his quiet leadership has earned him respect in the locker room.

The Cougars opened the year 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and Weigman’s efficiency and mobility have been central to that success.

But the program has also dealt with significant setbacks, including the loss of running back Re’Shaun Sanford II, who underwent season-ending knee surgery following the team’s Week 1 win over Stephen F. Austin. Sanford’s injury forced Houston to rework its backfield rotation with Dean Connors and J’Marion Burnette sharing carries, while Fritz looks to maintain offensive balance.

Weigman’s dual-threat ability remains the Cougars’ best hope to stay competitive in the Big 12. His chemistry with wideouts Matthew Golden and Sam Brown has flashed throughout the season, though consistency has been an issue since the team’s hot start.

If cleared, his return against Oklahoma State would be a massive boost for a Houston offense searching for rhythm.

With the Cougars sitting at 3-2, Fritz’s squad still controls its own fate in the conference. Having Weigman back behind center could be the difference between remaining in contention and falling further behind in a crowded Big 12 race.