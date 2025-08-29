Houston football is trying to find its footing in its third year in the Big 12 Conference after going 8-16 combined in its first two seasons in the league. Willie Fritz is looking to leave his mark in the program during his second season as Cougars head coach. Texas A&M transfer and former five-star recruit Conner Weigman is seeking redemption after struggling in College Station. Accomplishing all of these objectives will be harder without one of the team's more dynamic offensive weapons.

Houston earned a dominant 27-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin in its season opener on Thursday night, but it also revealed some crushing injury news that could seriously affect its 2025 ambitions. Redshirt sophomore running back Re'Shaun Sanford II suffered a knee injury at practice and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday, per the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte.

The Cougars boast some depth in the running back room and were planning to use Sanford as part of a committee, but this setback is difficult to sugarcoat. Considering all the changeover on offense this season, including a new coordinator in Slade Nagle, a player who led the team with 444 rushing yards last season (4.7 yards per carry) would have been mighty valuable. Sanford will have to wait for a chance to enjoy a breakout season in Houston.

And he is willing to, by the looks of it. “Delayed but not denied,” the Harker Heights, Texas native posted on X after Fritz broke the bad news. “God has a plan for me. i’ll see ya soon.”

Now, that is how you make the best out of an awful situation. This young man has perspective, and that should serve him well on this football team and in life.

Houston football must quickly adjust

The Cougars will send their support to Re'Shaun Sanford II and try to figure out how to manufacture offense without him. They did enough against the Lumberjacks. Weigman was 15-of-24 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns in his Houston football debut, flashing the arm talent that convinced recruiting websites like 247 Sports to rank him as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 class.

Dean Connors and J'Marion Burnette combined for 90 yards out of the backfield, and Weigman added 39 himself. The signal-caller rushed for 101 yards total in six games with the Aggies last season, but maybe HC Willie Fritz will ask him to use his legs more in Houston. This squad will have to find a way to set the tone on the ground, and that is a potentially grueling chore following Sanford's injury.

He will send positive vibes from his recovery room, as the Cougars prepare for a road game against Rice.