On Saturday, Houston will take on Oklahoma State. However, it is not a guarantee that QB Conner Weigman will hit the field.

On Monday, Weigman was placed under concussion protocol, per Joseph Durate of The Houston Chronicle. However, head coach Willie Fritz indicated that Weigman is “trending in the right direction”.

Last Saturday, he had to leave the game in the second quarter after taking a brutal hit on a fourth down.

“I just didn't feel like he could stay in there and play,” Fritz said after the game. Ultimately, Houston lost to No. 9 Texas Tech 35-11. During the game, Weigman completed 5 out of 12 pass attempts.

Furthermore, he rushed for seven yards on six carries. He didn't practice on Monday, but Fritz indicated that he was making progress.

“(Sunday) he was feeling much, much better than he did on Saturday,” he said. A point that Fritz reiterated when describing what he expects out of Weigman.

“He's got to make progress,” he said. ‘Feel better, feel good.” Plus, Fritz says he will keep a watchful eye on Weigman.

“We're going to watch every single day, but it seems like everything is trending in the right direction,” Fritz said.

In 2024, Weigman entered the transfer portal. Ultimately, he went from Texas A&M to Houston. Since then, he has gone on to accumulate 910 passing yards and six touchdowns in his first season with Houston thus far.

Additionally, Weigman has established a QB rating of 53.1.

Conner Weigman's journey back home

Since transferring to Houston, Weigman has made his transition back to where it began. He grew up in the town of Cypress, Texas, which is a suburb of Houston and twenty four miles northeast of downtown.

He has cultivated a demeanor of quiet leadership, where he lets his game do the talking for him. Because of that, Weigman has become a popular player. Since he arrived, Houston has gone on to start the season at 3-0, the first time since 2016.

Also, Weigman possesses a dual threat of being an effective passer and runner.