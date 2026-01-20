The Indiana football program pulled off one of the most impressive feats in college football history on Monday night. Indiana beat Miami 27-21 in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, giving the program its first ever national championship. The Hoosiers could not have pulled it off without their legendary head coach Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti did not stutter when he declared “It's pretty simple. I win. Google me.” after being hired by the Hoosiers back in 2023. That phrase could now be regarded as one of the best all-time sports quotes after Indiana's undefeated title run.

In fact, multiple reporters have already highlighted Cignetti's iconic phrase from his introductory press conference after last night's national title win.

“It was a great quote at the time. It’s an all-timer because of what happened next,” Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports wrote on Monday morning.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie suggested that Cignetti should always be remembered as a legend in Bloomington.

“‘It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.' is also now just a straight up all time quote,” Vecenie added. “Dude says that and leads Indiana to a title two years later. Cignetti is a legend forever. Build a statue of that dude this year in Bloomington.”

That will hardly be the last iconic quote Cignetti makes during his time at Indiana.

The head coach of the Hoosiers put it plainly when celebrating after Monday's incredible victory.

“Let me tell you: We won the national championship at Indiana University. It can be done,” Cignetti said via the Associated Press.

Cignetti was not shy about declaring Indiana's victory as one of the best stories in sports history.

“I know nobody thought it was possible,” Cignetti said. “It probably is one of the greatest sports stories of all time.”

It will be exciting to see if the Hoosiers can continue dominating college football during the 2026 season. But for now, fans can simply celebrate their national title.