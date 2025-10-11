It seemed as if everybody on the ESPN College Gameday panel was selecting No. 3 Oregon football to take care of business at home against No. 7 Indiana football on Saturday. The usual crew went with the Ducks, and guest picker Sabrina Ionescu — who attended Oregon — unsurprisingly chose her alma mater as well. Pat McAfee — who was picking last — made it seem as if he was going with the Ducks, only to shock the fans at the last second.

Video via College Gameday:

MCAFEE HAD ALL OF OREGON FOOLED 😱 @PatMcAfeeShow is expecting a huge win for Indiana in Eugene 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SioVu25fAc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love Oregon,” McAfee said. “I love Dan Lanning, I was shirtless with that man this morning. But my wife is a Hoosier through and through, and so am I, baby!”

McAfee's decision to pick Indiana football obviously wasn't especially popular with the Oregon fans. Nevertheless, McAfee expects both teams to reach the College Football Playoff.

“The Indiana Hoosiers tell the world we're for real,” McAfee continued. “I'll see you both in the College Football Playoffs. Indiana gets the win today. Changes the trajectory of all of college sports.”

It's a bold prediction. Oregon is a difficult team to take down, especially at home. However, this Indiana squad has impressed throughout the 2025 campaign. After all, they are ranked No. 7 overall for a reason.

Despite which team emerges victorious, the game will likely be competitive. The hometown fans will hope that McAfee's prediction fails to come to fruition. An upset is certainly not out of the question, though.

The Indiana-Oregon Saturday football clash is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday afternoon.