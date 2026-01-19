Indiana football sat as an 8.5-point favorite since the national championship game pairing. The Hoosiers are sparking “GOAT” conversations if they beat Miami. Yet Curt Cignetti dropped honesty about his team being the heavy favorite for Monday night.

Cignetti denies looking at the Hurricanes as a heavy underdog. Even calling the opening spread “a set up” during an appearance on College Sports Sirius XM.

"I think the 8.5 point spread is a set up."



After identifying all the strengths of the Miami Hurricanes, @IndianaFootball HC Curt Cignetti isn't sure why his team are significant favorites in tomorrow's National Championship.#CFBPlayoff | @NicoleAuerbach pic.twitter.com/Xlzh2Lcgre — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 18, 2026

But that's not the only profound quote he made ahead of the most anticipated game in Hoosiers football history.

Curt Cignetti drops ‘saw' quote ahead of Miami vs. Indiana

Cignetti referred to the sudden IU hype as “rat poison,” a popular two-word reference from his previous boss at Alabama Nick Saban.

Article Continues Below

But he also delivered a “saw” quote involving staying sharp ahead of kickoff.

“I think it’s time to sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies out the door, that sentimentalism,” Cignetti said during the national title game presser. “It’s time to go play a game against a great opponent. We’ve got to have a sharp edge going into this game. You don’t go to war with warm milk and cookies.”

Cignetti can make some IU history too. He'd join school legend Bobby Knight in winning a national championship at Indiana. Except fans recall Knight adding titles on the hardwood.

The second-year Hoosiers head coach is even dealing with this distraction: NFL chatter, as his name is growing popular as a head coach candidate. The Pittsburgh Steelers opening linked his name on Friday.

Hoosiers versus Hurricanes is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.