The No. 1-seed Indiana football is on the verge of winning a College Football Playoff title, but is Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti also close to becoming a head coach in the NFL? With the Pittsburgh Steelers becoming the latest team to join the mix of NFL teams who just parted ways with a head coach, Cignetti has been floated by at least one ESPN personality as a possible candidate for the job.

The atmospheric rise of the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025-26 college football season has garnered Cignetti a ton of attention, and if you ask Marcus Spears of ESPN, Cignetti deserves a look from the Steelers.

“I know that he just signed a new contract, Cignetti out of Indiana. I think his personality would fit with Pittsburgh, Spears said during Tuesday's edition of ESPN's NFL Live.

“Now I'm not sure how all of that business part goes but what I've watched this dude do with a university that was absolutely not even thought of of potentially ever winning a national championship in this landscape of college football and the report that he has as a head coach and what he's done with this team I think would make him a very enticing hire especially with a franchise that loves stability.”

The NFL is always the next step for college football coaches, but the 64-year-old Cignetti can't be bothered by such rumors about potentially leaving the Hoosiers for a job with the Steelers or with any other team.

There is nothing more important to Cignetti at the moment than the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.