The New Orleans Saints face a hurdle ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, as running back Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday’s practice alongside wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, and rookie running back Devin Neal.

Kamara, who missed the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, is recovering from a sprained MCL in his left knee in addition to an ongoing ankle issue.

The team officially listed him with a knee/ankle injury on Wednesday's injury report, throwing a wrench in Kamara’s ninth season in New Orleans. Head coach Kellen Moore indicated that Friday’s practice report may provide further clarity on Kamara’s availability for Sunday.

In 11 games so far this season, Kamara has totaled 657 scrimmage yards with one touchdown, rushing 131 times for 471 yards at an average of 3.6 yards per carry. Compared to previous seasons, Kamara’s production has declined, reflected in his 2025 PFSN RB Impact score of 73.4, partially due to career-long wear and tear. The struggles are not limited to Kamara, as the Saints’ offense has underperformed overall, with a PFSN Offense Impact score of 63.1, ranking 29th in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Olave exited Wednesday’s practice due to a back injury and practiced on a limited basis. Moore called the issue minor, but the team will keep a close eye on his participation heading into the game against Miami. Fuaga, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, and Devin Neal, whom the team expects to step into the lead running back role if Kamara is unavailable, both participated in a limited capacity.

The Saints, now 2-9 on the season, are dealing with a depleted running back room, aggravated by Kendre Miller’s season-ending ACL tear earlier in the year. In Sunday’s game against the Falcons, Taysom Hill assumed the bulk of carries following Kamara’s exit, totaling 17 yards on 10 attempts.

To bolster depth, New Orleans promoted practice squad running back Evan Hull to the active roster and added Ian Wheeler to the practice squad. Rookie Audric Estime remains another potential option in the backfield.