Indiana football defeated Illinois 63-10 on Saturday, in a matchup with huge ramifications in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers completely dominated, leaving Illinois coach Bret Bielema at a loss for words. Following the contest, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was happy with his rush defense.

“I thought our defensive line could whip their offensive line, and we did,” Cignetti said, per 247 Sports.

Indiana put on a masterclass in defensive play. The Hoosiers held Illinois football to just two rushing yards in the game. Illinois managed just 161 total yards. Indiana, meanwhile, posted close to 600 total yards of offense.

“We broke their will,” Cignetti said, per ESPN.

Indiana football is now 4-0 on the season, following the win.

Indiana football has something to prove this season

Indiana made the College Football Playoff in 2024, but lost their first game to Notre Dame. Some analysts felt the Hoosiers had not beaten enough quality teams during that campaign.

This season, Indiana football is out to change that perception. The Hoosiers are once again undefeated and looking for a CFP berth. Indiana coach Cignetti was asked by reporters after the game if his team felt disrespected, following last season.

“[The media] controls all that stuff, I just got to get them ready and then we all play our games and see what shakes out at the end of the year,” Cignetti said.

He then paused his comments, before he added one last remark.

“I want to, but I won't,” Cignetti added.

Indiana players believe that some people discount the Hoosiers because the program had not had success before Cignetti.

“They'll definitely look at it differently,” Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. said. “One of the biggest things they said [last season was] we haven't beaten anybody in the Top 25. So now that we were able to do that today, and do that pretty dominantly, I think they'll start to respect us a little more.”

Indiana is ranked this season, and may be in the top 10 after demolishing Illinois.

“We deserve to be in the top 10,” Indiana cornerback and special teams ace D'Angelo Ponds said. “We proved that today.”

Illinois seemed nearly broken following the loss. Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema was at a loss for words.

“I've never been a part of anything like that,” Bielema said.

Indiana, at 4-0, next plays at Iowa.