The Indiana Hoosiers improbable rise reached its ultimate peak Monday night, and at the center of it all stood their superstar field-general Fernando Mendoza. The Hoosiers completed a historic 16-0 season by defeating Miami Hurricanes 27-21 at Hard Rock Stadium, capturing the program’s first national championship and cementing Mendoza’s legacy as one of the most accomplished players in college football history.

Moments after Indiana was handed the national championship trophy, Mendoza delivered one of the night’s most memorable scenes. ESPN’s Rece Davis presented him with the Offensive Player of the Game award and asked what the moment meant to him — a question loaded with meaning given Mendoza’s Miami roots and Indiana’s unprecedented success.

“I first want to give all the glory to God,” said Mendoza, via ESPN. “I mean, there's no better group of guys I want to deal with. It's the most special moment of my life. This is such a great group of guys. I love you guys. Great job. Let's f***ing go!”

FERNANDO MENDOZA TAKES HOME OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME 🔥 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/fG9Jo6MTWa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

The unscripted reaction instantly resonated, reflecting both the emotional weight of the moment and the journey Indiana had just completed. Mendoza wasn’t just celebrating a win, he was standing at the end of a season few believed possible.

Already the Heisman Trophy winner and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Mendoza added CFP National Championship Offensive MVP to his resume. He became the first Indiana player to ever win the Heisman and the first quarterback since DeVonta Smith in 2020 to capture both the Heisman and a national title in the same season.

Indiana’s path to the championship was defined by grit rather than star power. The Hoosiers controlled the game with timely execution. Mendoza delivered the defining moment midway through the fourth quarter, powering his way 12 yards into the end zone on fourth down to extend Indiana’s lead.

The Hoosiers also relied on critical defensive plays, including a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a late interception that sealed the victory. Even under constant pressure including a blind-side hit that left Mendoza with a bloody lip Indiana never relinquished control.

For head coach Curt Cignetti, the title capped a remarkable turnaround, lifting Indiana from one of the sport’s most historically challenged programs to a national champion in just two seasons.

As Indiana looks ahead to defending its crown, Mendoza’s message and performance have already set the standard. The signal-caller from Miami didn’t just lead a championship team — he redefined what Indiana football believes is possible.