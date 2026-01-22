Indiana football added an unexpected viral moment to its historic national title run when quarterback Fernando Mendoza turned to LinkedIn to celebrate the program’s crowning achievement. Shortly after leading the Hoosiers to a championship, Mendoza updated his professional profile—creating one of the most talked-about postgame moments of the season.

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium. While the quarterback did not throw a touchdown, he delivered the defining play with a heroic 12-yard rushing score on fourth-and-5 in the final quarter. The performance earned him College Football Playoff National Championship Offensive MVP honors.

Bleacher Report highlighted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award winner updated his LinkedIn profile Wednesday after the College Football Playoff championship.

“Fernando Mendoza made sure to update his LinkedIn after winning the National Championship 😭🔥 (Via @fernandomendoza)”

The update reflected the junior quarterback's unique blend of confidence and humor. He referenced his journey from a lightly recruited prospect to a national champion while framing the moment through a mock professional lens. The post included a satirical section tying lessons from the season to business concepts, which helped it gain traction far beyond college football fans.

The viral moment mirrored the significance of Indiana’s rise. The Hoosiers completed a perfect 16–0 season—the first undefeated national championship run in program history, and the first 16–0 campaign in the modern era of college football under the newly expanded 12-team playoff format. Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns on the year, cementing his status as one of the nation's premier quarterbacks.

For Indiana, the moment symbolized more than humor. It reflected a confident culture built under Curt Cignetti and a quarterback comfortable in the spotlight. With Mendoza viewed by many evaluators as a potential top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, his viral LinkedIn post serves as another reminder that Indiana football now commands national attention on and off the field.