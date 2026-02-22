The NFL Draft Combine is the ultimate job interview, but the projected No. 1 overall pick is skipping the most anticipated part of the evaluation.

Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the NFL Draft Combine this week in Indianapolis, according to Adam Schefter. Instead, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will wait until Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1 to showcase his arm.

While fans might be disappointed, Mendoza isn't dodging the pressure; he’s looking out for “the boys.” Speaking recently on The Pat McAfee Show, Mendoza explained that the Combine’s environment, where quarterbacks throw to unfamiliar receivers, doesn't allow him to truly elevate his teammates.

“I want to throw at Pro Day with my guys, with my running backs and be there with the boys,” Mendoza said.

It is hard to argue with the results Mendoza produced with “his guys” during a historic 2025 season. He led the Hoosiers program to a 16-0 record and its first-ever National Championship. According to stats, Mendoza led with 41 passing touchdowns, throwing for 3,535 yards with just six interceptions.

His clinical efficiency was on full display in the Big Ten Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes. In a gritty 13-10 win, Mendoza completed 15 of 23 passes for 222 yards, including a clutch 17-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Sarratt to seal the title. He followed that up with a legendary postseason run, capped by an Offensive MVP performance in the Peach Bowl and a victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship game.

Mendoza is the consensus top quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft, with many mocks projecting him to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. By waiting until April, Mendoza ensures scouts see him at his best, syncing up with the same receivers who helped him rewrite the Indiana record books.