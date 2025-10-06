Indiana football’s remarkable rise under head coach Curt Cignetti continues to attract national attention. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has officially emerged as the favorite to be selected first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FanDuel, following the Hoosiers’ 5-0 start to the season.

The junior transfer has led Indiana to marquee wins over Illinois and Iowa, setting up a top-10 showdown with No. 2 Oregon next weekend that could shape the Big Ten and national playoff picture.

With Indiana sitting eighth in the AP Poll, Mendoza’s poise and accuracy have elevated the program into uncharted territory. Through five games, he’s thrown for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns, proving why scouts and oddsmakers see him as the next franchise quarterback prospect.

The Hoosiers’ trip to Eugene will mark their biggest challenge yet, one that could solidify Mendoza’s Heisman and draft candidacy if Indiana can pull off the upset.

Indiana is also expecting key defensive reinforcement ahead of that critical matchup. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, All-Big Ten cornerback D’Angelo Ponds is expected to play against Oregon after being a late scratch versus Iowa.

Head coach Curt Cignetti confirmed the news, saying Ponds has progressed well in practice. His return gives Indiana a major boost in the secondary as they prepare to face one of the most explosive passing offenses in college football.

Ponds has been instrumental in the Hoosiers’ defensive success this season, anchoring a unit that ranks top-15 nationally in passing yards allowed. His leadership and ball skills, highlighted by two interceptions and six pass breakups through four games, will be vital against Oregon’s high-tempo attack led by quarterback Dante Moore.

The timing couldn’t be better. Indiana narrowly escaped Iowa with a 20-15 victory last week after struggling to find rhythm on offense. Mendoza threw his first interception of the season and faced constant pressure from the Hawkeyes’ defense.

Still, his late 49-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Sarratt salvaged the win and preserved the Hoosiers’ perfect record.

Indiana’s defense carried much of the load in that win, limiting Iowa to under 300 total yards and forcing two turnovers. Ponds’ absence was felt, especially on key third downs where Iowa found success targeting backup corners.

With him back, Indiana regains its top playmaker in coverage, a crucial addition against Oregon’s deep and dynamic receiving corps.

The Hoosiers enter Week 6 as significant underdogs in Eugene, but with their quarterback leading the Heisman race and their star cornerback returning, the stage is set for a potential statement game.

Whether Mendoza can deliver on his growing legend and whether Ponds can help slow down Oregon’s firepower will define Indiana’s playoff aspirations.