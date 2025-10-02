A 5-0 start that includes wins over Big Ten foes Illinois and Iowa has the Indiana football program sitting at the top of the Big Ten at 5-0. In nine days, the Indiana football team will travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks, who sit at the top of the Big Ten alongside the Hoosiers, also at 5-0. Because of his excellent play during Indiana's undefeated start, quarterback Fernando Mendoza now has the best odds of being the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft via FanDuel, who has the transfer signal caller at +300 for the moment.

Head coach Curt Cignetti and Mendoza will look to lead the Indiana football team not only back to the College Football Playoff but to further heights in 2025. An undefeated showdown at Oregon awaits. Autzen Stadium is a place that many opposing teams have not escaped from, both ranked and non-ranked. While the Indiana football team is ranked eighth in the AP poll, the Ducks are currently second. Can Mendoza, the current odds-on favorite to be No.1 overall in 2026, lead the Hoosiers to what could be their biggest win yet?

Indiana football looks to continue undefeated start

While the first three wins on Indiana football's schedule were expected, the Illinois and Iowa wins were a bit tougher. The Fighting Illini were ranked ninth at the time of their matchup with the Indiana football team. The Hoosiers went on to dominate Illinois, defeating them by 53 points in a 63-10 triumph. Last Saturday's 20-15 win over the Hawkeyes was much tighter, and Cignetti was disappointed in his team a bit.

Yet, the Indiana football team remains undefeated. Outside of their Week 7 road trip to Oregon, plus a Week 11 trip to Penn State, the Indiana football program should be favored in every other matchup. In a 12-team playoff, a 10-2 record could be good enough for an at-large bid. However, if Mendoza can lead the Hoosiers to upset wins in Eugene and Happy Valley, then a Big Ten title game trip should be in the cards for the Indiana football team. Can Cignetti, Mendoza, and the rest of the Hoosiers top their historic 2024 campaign with an even better season in 2025?