Winning a national championship usually provides enough of a high, but Indiana football defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker decided to add a little extra salt to the wound for the Miami Hurricanes.

In the chaotic aftermath of the Indiana Hoosiers' historic 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, cameras caught Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. losing his cool. Frustrated by the loss, Fletcher appeared to throw a punch at Tucker during the postgame celebration. The two had to be physically separated by teammates and staff as the Hoosiers began to soak in the program’s first-ever national title.

Tucker, who followed head coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Bloomington, didn't let the scrap end on the field. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of the incident, adding a caption that will live in Hoosier lore: “HOLD THAT L RING US.”

🤡HOLD THAT L RING US🤣 https://t.co/YdTXDMoLQX — Tyrique Tucker (@TuckerTyrique) January 20, 2026

It was a bitter end to a game that saw Mark Fletcher Jr. play out of his mind to keep Miami in contention. Fletcher racked up 112 yards on 17 carries, including a punishing 57-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that momentarily shifted the momentum. However, Miami’s comeback hopes died when quarterback Carson Beck threw a late interception, allowing Indiana to run out the clock.

On the other side, Indiana’s gritty performance was epitomized by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza's heroic fourth-quarter scramble on 4th and 5 for a touchdown put the Hoosiers ahead 24-21, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

While Tyrique Tucker only recorded one tackle on the night, his defensive unit held firm when it mattered most, capping off a perfect season that seemed impossible just a year ago.

Tucker could have said something that made Fletcher act out, or it may just be pure frustration after losing the National title. But for Tucker and the Hoosiers, the scoreboard and the championship rings heading to Indiana provide the ultimate comeback. Miami might have thrown the last punch, but Indiana definitely got the last laugh.