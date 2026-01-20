On Monday night, Indiana capped off a perfect regular season with a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It was a heartbreaking loss for Miami, and they failed to capture the title. After the game, emotions were still running high, and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. showed that.

After the contest, Fletcher threw a punch at Indiana defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker and had to be restrained by a Miami staff member.

Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. and Indiana's Tyrique Tucker had to be separated after the CFP National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/pXja5LtGt8 — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

The incident was shown in the post-game coverage on ESPN as Scott Van Pelt and Rece Davis discussed the game.

“Couldn’t possibly know what was said,” said Van Pelt. “There has not been anything said yet by the Miami side. … It was an incredibly tense football game.”

Fletcher was one of the stars of the night for the Hurricanes and has been a star in the playoffs in general. He ran 17 times against Miami, racking in 1112 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a 57-yard scamper on Miami's first drive of the third quarter, which got Miami back into the game, making it 10-7. Overall, the Miami back ran for 335 yards in three playoff games, with two touchdowns on the ground and one in the receiving game.

After the incident with Tucker, Fletcher still had more business to attend to. He waited patiently to speak with Fernando Mendoza.

Mark Fletcher 🤝 Fernando Mendoza What a moment postgame between two South Florida guys pic.twitter.com/Noov4lt9Pg — Kacy Hintz (@KacyHintz) January 20, 2026

As throngs of reporters and teammates surrounded the Heisman trophy winner, Fletcher waited his turn, and then shared an embrace and smiles with the Indiana quarterback.

The star running back will get another chance at winning a National Championship. Fletcher has announced he will be returning to school for the 2026 campaign. This means more driving across the country for his mom, hopefully more moments as he had with Mendoza, but maybe less of throwing punches after a game.