Indiana football returns to familiar territory, but it's not Autzen Stadium. The Hoosiers are unbeaten heading into their first top 10 battle of the season — this time at Big Ten rival Oregon.

Head coach Curt Cignetti and company will aim for a different outcome in this scenario. The last time IU involved itself in a top 10 Big Ten showdown, Ohio State pummeled the Hoosiers. Cignetti already acknowledged some praise for Ducks head coach Dan Lanning in this intriguing coaching matchup.

Both powers are led by College Football Transfer Portal stars behind center. And IU's Fernando Mendoza plus Oregon's Dante Moore are garnering either Heisman Trophy chatter or first round of the NFL Draft potential.

But Mendoza isn't the proverbial X-factor in Eugene. That title goes to not one, but two members of the Hoosiers defense.

Who rises as Indiana X-factor vs. Oregon

Safety duo Louis Moore and Amare Ferrell are needed in a big way inside “Duck Territory.”

The former needed to win a pivotal NCAA eligibility case on Sept. 24 to start for IU. Moore since then has tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

Ferrell has grabbed the same amount too — as both are the ball-hawking leaders for the Hoosiers defense. They're forming one of the nation's top safety tandems.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ferrell is on a tear heading into this highly-anticipated matchup. He's picked off a pass in each of the last two games, including one against Iowa last week.

Why the Indiana safety tandem is needed for Oregon contest

Indiana must find a way to keep plays in front of its secondary, not behind them.

Article Continues Below

The Ducks are most dangerous when wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and others blow the top off the defense. The true freshman Moore has created five plays that hit between 20 to 65 yards on rushing and receiving schemes. Bryant scored on the 25-yarder against Penn State that became the final touchdown of the evening.

Furthermore, Moore possesses one of the nation's strongest arms — a trait that came in handy at State College and in the other Ducks victories. His presence has ignited the nation's No. 9 ranked offense.

Mendoza leads an even higher ranked unit (fifth in the nation). But Moore is also facing his first top five defensive unit in 2025.

Who has advantage between Indiana-Oregon

Indiana is allowing an average of only 221.4 yards per game. Only Ohio State has surrendered fewer yards.

The Hoosiers will have their moments in moving the ball on Oregon. They have the depth and talent to play a ball control style that eats away time, plus prevents Moore from hogging the field with his offense.

Moore, though, is facing a pass rush averaging 3.2 sacks per game and features three defenders (Isaiah Jones, Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino) who have three sacks each. He'll need to get the ball out quick or the momentum swings to IU.

But this IU defense will have an immense advantage if both safeties deliver near-flawless coverage. That'll increase Indiana's chances of getting to Moore — and pursue the massive upset on the west coast.