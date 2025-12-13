The USC Trojans football team received a major boost this week, as standout running back Waymond Jordan has committed to returning for the 2026 college football season. The news ensures the Trojans will retain one of their top offensive weapons as they prepare for another Big Ten campaign under head coach Lincoln Riley.

On3Sports’ Pete Nakos took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the following development regarding the status of Jordan, who declared he will be returning to Southern California for his senior season with the Trojans.

“USC running back Waymond Jordan has inked a new deal to return to USC for the 2026 season, sources tell @On3sports.

Rushed for 576 yards in six games before injury.”

USC running back Waymond Jordan has inked a new deal to return to USC for the 2026 season, sources tell @On3sports. Rushed for 576 yards in six games before injury.https://t.co/xIXWYIOHam pic.twitter.com/12FgGTDukt — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 13, 2025

Before an ankle injury in October vs. the Michigan Wolverines, Jordan led USC with 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns through six games, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and establishing himself as a key piece of Riley’s offense.

Article Continues Below

A transfer from Hutchinson Community College, Jordan entered the program in 2025 as the No. 1-ranked JUCO running back. He wasted no time proving his value, delivering two 150-yard rushing performances in his first three games at USC. The production from the junior running back helped stabilize a unit that finished the regular season 9-3 and earned a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl vs. the TCU Horned Frogs.

By choosing to return for his senior season, Jordan bypasses early NFL draft consideration to focus on full recovery and refinement. The decision not only solidifies the ground game, but also provides leadership to a locker room that aims to contend for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. For a team balancing transition and expectation, his return represents continuity and belief in the direction of USC football.

With Jordan back in the fold, the Trojans can again field one of the nation’s most dynamic backfields when the 2026 college football season begins.