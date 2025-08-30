Preseason buzz in Ames focused on quarterback Rocco Becht from Iowa State, who was projected as the No. 4 quarterback in the Big 12 for the 2025 season. But after what happened this weekend, maybe it's time for a kicker ranking too, and if such a list existed, Kyle Konrardy would be sitting at No. 1 without question.

Konrardy delivered the highlight of Iowa State's 41-7 win over South Dakota by drilling a 63-yard field goal, a kick that had the crowd roaring as it sailed through with room to spare. Even in a blowout, it was the kind of play that instantly became the defining moment of the game.

The field goal showcased not just leg strength, but accuracy and poise, probably cementing him as one of the most dangerous specialists this season. His range has steadily improved each season, making him a true game-changer for Iowa State. And this is not the first time he's shown ice in his veins, either.

Last season, Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal with six seconds left against their big rival, Iowa, marking their second win over them since 2014 with great style, sealing a dramatic victory, and proving he can handle the highest-pressure moments against all teams in the 2025 season as well.

With Becht running the offense and Konrardy capable of scoring from nearly anywhere on the field, Iowa State boasts one of the most balanced and dangerous combinations in the Big 12. Saturday's result may have been lopsided, but Konrardy's 63-yarder is the play fans will be talking about for weeks, just like their win last week against Kansas State in Ireland, marking the 100th career from head coach Matt Campbell, showing the Iowa State football's ability to make gutsy plays under pressure, a trait that define Campbell's tenure in Ames, with both Becht and Konrardy, together with the rest of the team, leading Iowa State to the top.

More NCAA Football News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Dez Bryant defends Arch Manning after Ohio State gameLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws an interception to Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium.
Skip Bayless questions Texas football’s Arch Manning potentially being No. 1 pickZachary Weinberger ·
Hall of Fame former player Devin Hester looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Furman’s Devin Hester Jr. reminds fans of father with stellar kickoff returnAlex House ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Dan Orlovsky drops ‘training wheels’ claim after Texas football loss to Ohio StatePreston Byers ·
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Oregon Duck hilariously loses his head in mascotting mishapMatty Breisch ·
Georgia Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart looks on from the field prior to their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome.
Why Georgia football will finish worse than first AP Top 25 Poll rankingJaren Kawada ·