Preseason buzz in Ames focused on quarterback Rocco Becht from Iowa State, who was projected as the No. 4 quarterback in the Big 12 for the 2025 season. But after what happened this weekend, maybe it's time for a kicker ranking too, and if such a list existed, Kyle Konrardy would be sitting at No. 1 without question.

Konrardy delivered the highlight of Iowa State's 41-7 win over South Dakota by drilling a 63-yard field goal, a kick that had the crowd roaring as it sailed through with room to spare. Even in a blowout, it was the kind of play that instantly became the defining moment of the game.

KYLE KONRARDY SKIES IN A 63-YARD FIELD GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2UnLKfxyNE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The field goal showcased not just leg strength, but accuracy and poise, probably cementing him as one of the most dangerous specialists this season. His range has steadily improved each season, making him a true game-changer for Iowa State. And this is not the first time he's shown ice in his veins, either.

Last season, Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal with six seconds left against their big rival, Iowa, marking their second win over them since 2014 with great style, sealing a dramatic victory, and proving he can handle the highest-pressure moments against all teams in the 2025 season as well.

With Becht running the offense and Konrardy capable of scoring from nearly anywhere on the field, Iowa State boasts one of the most balanced and dangerous combinations in the Big 12. Saturday's result may have been lopsided, but Konrardy's 63-yarder is the play fans will be talking about for weeks, just like their win last week against Kansas State in Ireland, marking the 100th career from head coach Matt Campbell, showing the Iowa State football's ability to make gutsy plays under pressure, a trait that define Campbell's tenure in Ames, with both Becht and Konrardy, together with the rest of the team, leading Iowa State to the top.