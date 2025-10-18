Notre Dame's season appears to be on the line Saturday night when the Fighting Irish host USC. After starting the season with back to back losses against Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame has been on notice. If the team wants to return to the College Football Playoffs, it had better not suffer any more losses.

A high-profile team like Notre Dame can make the playoffs with two losses, but if the Irish lose one more, they are likely to be out of chances. A look at the schedule reveals that the Fighting Irish are likely to be significant favorites in all of their remaining games. They are 9.5-point favorites over the visiting Trojans.

The optics favor Notre Dame since they are playing at home against an opponent that has to travel halfway across the country a week after recording a major victory over Michigan. USC and Notre Dame are traditional rivals, but the Trojans are now a Big Ten team and they have another huge road game coming up against Nebraska next week.

USC is not likely to take Notre Dame lightly, but head coach Lincoln Riley wants to make it to the Big Ten conference title game and the outcome of the Notre Dame confrontation will not have an impact on his team's chances of making it to that vital game.

The Irish have a number of weapons to attack with in this game, including quarterback C.J. Carr and running back Jeremiyah Love. Notre Dame wants to establish its running game early, and it seems likely that Love will be the most important player on the field.

Head coach Marcus Freeman is not afraid to make Love his work horse

Notre Dame has been playing solid football since its two early-season losses.

Love is Freeman's best player and the head coach will not hesitate to depend on the 6-0, 220-pound running back. Notre Dame has displayed an impressive offense during their four-game winning streak. They scored 56 points against Purdue and Arkansas, and they handled both Boise State and North Carolina State with ease. Notre Dame is averaging 40 points per game.

Love has had 100 carries this season and he has gained 530 rushing yards and has scored an impressive 8 touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 160 yards and scored three TDs as a receiver.

Love had a sensational game against Purdue when he carried the 19 times for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also exceeded the 100-yard mark against Boise State when he had 16 carries for 103 yards and another touchdown.

Look for Love to have 18-20 carries against the Trojans for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. He will also get his chance as a receiver, and he should catch at least 4 passes from Carr. Look for several of those receptions to result in first downs for the Fighting Irish.

Carr has to make key contribution for Notre Dame

Love may be Notre Dame's best offensive weapon, but he will have to get great support from the Notre Dame offensive line and Carr needs to have a good day throwing the ball.

The quarterback has been quite accurate this season. He has completed 105 of 158 passes for a completion percentage of 66.5 percent. He has thrown for 1,622 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Carr has been sacked 9 times, and he is going to have to avoid those costly plays if the Fighting Irish are going to display a cohesive offense.

Carr does not have a superstar wide receiver on his side, but he has four pass catchers who can cause problems for the Trojans. Jordan Faison is the team's leading receiver with 29 receptions for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tight end Eli Randon has caught 20-342-0, and he has a long reception of 65 yards.

Wideouts Malachi Fields and Will Pauling have also been key contributors to the Notre Dame offense. They have combined for 31-582-5 through the first six games of the season.

Look for Love to lead the way while Carr and the passing game provides solid support. Notre Dame will win its fifth game in a row and their playoff hopes will remain alive.